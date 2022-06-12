This is not the first time that training has taken place in Vlissingen. The first time was in 2019, when just over 400 people came together. A record that did not last long, because the same year it was beaten with 567 mussel eaters at a table in Belgium.

This time, 671 people joined. This figure is not quite official yet, as it has not yet been verified by the organization. But record or not, it won’t set a new world record.

The attempts of 2019 and this year are exercises, and therefore unofficial. The exercises are the prelude to the great works of 2024. Then, the intention is to have it officially registered by the Guinness Book of Records. The attempt then coincides nicely with the European Beach Volleyball Championship, which then takes place on the bathing beach of Vlissingen.

Pieter Ventevogel, organizer of the Boulevard Experience, hopes that the number of guests tonight will pale in comparison to the number he hopes to have at the table in two years: 1500. “And then the whole boulevard full of tables. it’s nice ?”

And that’s how visitors seem to think of it. “Eating on the boulevard in our own city and then with this weather. Isn’t it great?”, summarizes Roos. And it can also attract visitors from outside the city, like Michiel from Rotterdam. “Come especially for the mussels. And I thought: if the weather cooperates, it will be fantastic.”

