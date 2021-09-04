Vincent Bosch, Member of Council and States, leaves PVV Tholen

In a letter, Bosch explains that the national PVV has decided that the PVV on Tholen will no longer continue without consultation with the local faction. “It’s yet another lack of support,” he wrote.

He also opposes the views of the national PVV: “When I applied to the PVV, I thought I saw room for a more moderate vision within the provincial department. The last few years have shown an image where I think this space has disappeared. gave way to an even more emphatic display of points of view that I don’t recognize myself in. “

Bosch also writes that he no longer wants to be associated with the tone of the debate. “Within Zeeland we are trying to build bridges and, if possible, seek cooperation with other political groups. In my opinion, this approach is at odds with the attitude that is displayed elsewhere.”

trial

Relations between Bosch and the PVV have been strained for some time. The PVV party lost two of its four seats after the last elections. The other two PVV member states, Bosch and Peter van Dijk, have broken up with an argument. Last year, Van Dijk even filed a complaint against Bosch. He was charged, among other things, with defamation.

Vincent Bosch could not be reached for comment at this time.

