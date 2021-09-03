René Paas opens a multifunctional center in Siddeburen

SIDDEBUREN – A space for meetings, exhibitions and theater. A library and a health center with space for physiotherapy, a general practitioner and health establishments. And a renovated outdoor space and a renewed hub with a comfortable place to wait for the bus. In the multifunctional center (MFC) in Siddeburen all these social and cultural functions are under one roof. The Commissioner of King René Paas proceeded to the official inauguration on Friday afternoon September 3.

Sustainable

The multifunctional center in Siddeburen makes intelligent use of space. The renovated center was sustainably built and made earthquake resistant. Investments have also been made in energy conservation and sustainable local production. The building has 168 solar panels and two heat pumps. In the outdoor space, rainwater is intelligently collected and discharged to the ground. The square is decorated with benches and plants.

Hub Siddeburen

Near the square is a hub, a place where travelers can switch from one mode of transport to another. The Siddeburen hub has been refurbished with a luxury bus stop with a bicycle shed, a water tap and a sign with digital travel information. Travelers can use the multi-purpose center as a waiting area with restrooms, but can also go there for a cup of coffee or a visit to the library.

Funding

The fully renovated MFC was achieved in part thanks to contributions from the Groningen National Program and the habitability program from the province of Groningen. In 2017, MFC received a grant of € 200,000 from “Provisions at the right level; geolocalized approach ”. With this arrangement, the province wanted to maintain the facilities in the villages by encouraging multiple facilities and functions to be brought together under one roof.

Source: Province of Groningen