Vileda presents a new Swep floor concept

Swep is the microfibre concept for the floors of the cleaning professional. With products in the Swep range, a cleanser cleans using the pre-prepared method. Mops are pre-moistened and exchanged per room. This way you use a fresh and clean mop in every room. Very hygienic, especially in combination with the Swep mop holder which makes hand contact with the dirty mop unnecessary. This makes the products suitable for use in healthcare, among others.

people and the environment

Microfiber fits well into today’s sustainability trend, but that doesn’t mean that an old, reliable product can be even better with today’s knowledge. Vileda prides itself on innovation and launched this mission on Swep. In doing so, the manufacturer has focused on the environment, increasing costs and decreasing the availability of resources and the health of the cleaning worker.

Certificates

This resulted in new mops and a renewed mop frame. Renewed products have less impact on the environment and perform better ergonomically. Vileda guarantees this with several certifications: the Nordic Swan eco-label for the mop, the Plastica Seconda Vita certificate for the mop holder and the ErgoCert label for use in accordance with ergonomic principles.