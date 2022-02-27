‘Vikings: Valhalla’ season 2: We already know

The Vikings: Valhalla series continues with a second and third season.

is the story of Leif Erikson, Freydis Eiríksdóttir and Harald Sigurdsson. We also see the epic battles they fought against the English and the rivalries between the different sects between Vikings. But it should be clear that this is just the start of a bigger fight.

Vikings: Walhalla season 2

Yes, there will be a second season of the series. It also leaves room for Leif, Freydis, Harald, and all the other characters we’ve met on the show. More is also set up for a broad historical story in season 2. It’s very nice that Netflix has also ordered a third season. These two seasons will each have eight episodes.

Vikings: Walhalla and more

Vikings: Walhalla killed a lot of characters. Think Jarl Kare, but leave plenty of room to build. We’ll see Leif return, but also more King Canute, Olaf, Jarl Haakon and Emma of Normandy.

Vikings: Walhalla-end

The end of Vikings: Walhalla Season 1 sees the armies of Kare and Olaf defeated, which was made possible by the timely arrival of Sweyn Forkbeard’s fleet. We also see that Freydis makes the choice to save Harald, which will deepen their story. And then we see how he wants to become the King of Norway and how Leif goes his own way.

Recordings

The recordings of the new season of Vikings: Walhalla are already there. Filming wrapped up in November last year. The season is expected to air later this year, but we may also have to wait until February 2023.

Vikings: Walhalla See you soon on Netflix.