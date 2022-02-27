Burn a candle for residents of Ukraine

After the church service this morning, the Parish Council of the Martinuskerk has decided to open the space “under the tower” from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. This is to offer all Markeloans the opportunity to burn a candle for the people of Ukraine. The porch of the Martinuskerk was decorated for this purpose and adorned with a bouquet of flowers in the colors of Ukraine yellow/blue. The Dutch flag is above the table as a sign of solidarity. There is also a prayer book on the table in which everyone can write something.

The 40-day period begins Wednesday, March 2. On the way to Easter, get up and new life. From Wednesday evening, a small meeting is organized in the church from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; A unit in connectivity in the Martinuskerk for all Markeloans. A service with a short meditation, music and songs where our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people. At the same time, it is a service that offers time and space to reflect and regain consciousness on the way to Easter. Those present can light a candle with the flame of the Paschal candle, which you can then place on the liturgical center as a sign of solidarity.