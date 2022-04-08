Verstappen applauds Porsche and Audi’s entry into Formula 1

Rumors of a possible entry of Porsche and Audi into Formula 1 have been circulating for some time. Porsche is primarily associated with Red Bull, Verstappen’s team. The German luxury sports car manufacturer is said to be cooperating with the Austrian racing team in the field of engines. Audi would be interested in taking over the McLaren team, but a collaboration with Alfa Romeo, Williams or Aston Martin would also be an option.

Formula 1 will receive new engine regulations in 2026. Engines must then become simpler, cheaper and more durable. Porsche and Audi see this as a great opportunity to step in. Normally as an engine supplier to an existing team or via acquisition, but setting up your own racing team can also be an option.

“It’s fantastic to have great new builders in the sport,” said seven-time world champion Hamilton. “Certainly because many teams have the potential to become the best teams. It can be a big step forward, I’m happy about that.” Valtteri Bottas hopes to increase the number of teams. “We only have ten now. I remember the grid was much bigger when I watched Formula 1 as a kid, that also makes it more exciting,” said the Finnish Alfa Romeo driver.