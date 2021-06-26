Vee & Logistiek wants space in a new cabinet

In a letter to Mark Rutte (VVD) and Siegrid Kaag (D66), Vee & Logistiek President Helma Lodders calls for a sustainable perspective for the sector to be included in the coalition agreement. This includes a level playing field within Europe, facilitating the export of breeding animals and strengthening the structure of calf farming.

According to Lodders, the livestock and meat sector, in which the livestock logistics sector is an important link, is under constant pressure. And this while in his eyes entrepreneurs in this sector form an important link in the vital food chain. This is why the president of Vee & Logistiek presented a in short to the two party leaders.

In it, the organization calls on the new government for the space needed for a further transition of Dutch agriculture towards a sustainable food supply, high-quality and affordable food and a strong future for all links in the chain.

A level playing field

For a sustainable income model and the Dutch economy, it is important to be able to compete on an equal footing with entrepreneurs from other European countries. “We will only achieve this if there are a level playing field in terms of the interpretation, implementation, enforcement and enforcement of laws and regulations,” Lodders said in the letter.

She said the export of breeding stock should not be discouraged either. It requires an incentive. This export is important for the Dutch economy, because in addition to livestock, other products and services, such as stable equipment, also cross the border. “It also improves animal welfare in destination countries.”

More NVWA capacity

Lodders also points out that the Dutch Food and Consumer Safety Authority (NVWA) is under pressure. This causes bottlenecks that greatly affect livestock logistics entrepreneurs. She therefore advocates for an expansion of the capacity of the NVWA, for example through a wider deployment of practitioners, more flexibility, better planning and increasing the professional competence of veterinarians.

In addition, Lodders asks the firm to favor consultation with the calf sector to make this sector more sustainable and to release funds for this. Finally, measures must be taken to blacken and terrorize the entrepreneurs who work hard in the trade and transport of livestock. “We provide animal husbandry know-how and cannot allow others, for whatever reason, to unnecessarily endanger the livestock we transport. “