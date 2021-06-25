Pop scene Rhinoceros, Leeuwarden / Villamedia

Poppodium Neushoorn is looking for an innovative marketer (x / f / m) 0.5 FTE

Rhinoceros is a magical place in the heart of Leeuwarden. A place where pop culture is clearly felt in music, dance and art. A place where talent feels at home and has plenty of space. Neushoorn has two concert halls, a (summer) café, rehearsal and cultural production spaces and workshop spaces, where everyone from the region will find their place.

As a result of COVID-19, our organization was forced to shrink to a “seed organization” last year. Now that the end of containment measures appear in sight, we are full of energy to build a new Rhinoceros. Due to the expansion of our activities, spaces are created in various places for new employees.

Job description and activities

• together with your colleagues, you determine our image and help shape it;

• ensure growth in the number of visitors per program component through ticket sales;

• you use data, your own creativity and experiences to arrive at new knowledge and better results;

• social networks and free advertising hold no secrets for you;

• you are a storyteller and actively create relevant content (with others);

• you live pop culture. You know or want to discover the many different genres and scenes of the pop sector;

• you develop a marketing and advertising plan and translate it into forecasts and budget;

• you coordinate the various tasks within the marketing team;

It’s you:

• you have taken HBO training in a relevant field;

• you have at least 2 years of relevant professional experience, preferably in the pop sector;

• you are sensitive to trends and developments and you translate them into our own organization;

• you work independently but are also able to work in a team and put the parties in touch with each other;

• you have very good communication skills;

• you have a proven knowledge of social media and are not afraid of ticketing systems and CMS (Stager);

You will work for a relatively small, ambitious and enterprising organization. Neushoorn is characterized by an open working atmosphere, with rapid decision-making and a large margin of initiative.

Do you enjoy being part of a dynamic organization where people of all ages and interests come together and have fun, do you adhere to the above points and are you creative, enterprising, communicative, flexible, stress resistant and you don’t have a 9 to 5 mentality then you are in Neushoorn you are definitely in the right place!

Rhinoceros Offers

• A pleasant workplace in an informal and dynamic corporate culture;

• Secondary employment conditions adapted to a concert hall, such as access to shows;

• A commitment from September 1, 2021 (or earlier if possible), with a salary in accordance with scale 6 of the collective labor agreement for Dutch poppodia and festivals (cao-NPF);

• A part-time job of 0.5 FTE that can be flexibly arranged in a dynamic and inspiring environment;

• If you wish, this position can be combined with our business communication advisor offer.

Are you excited?



Send a motivation with CV before Monday July 5th. To [email protected] indicating the marketer of the job posting. You can send your application to Serge Hollander.

For more information on the content or the job profile, please contact Serge Hollander, via the e-mail address [email protected]

Neushoorn endorses the Diversity and Inclusion Code and strives as an organization to be a reflection of its visitors and therefore of society. In the event of a tie, preference will be given to the candidate who reinforces the diversity within our team.