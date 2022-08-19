A week after winning the Queensland Darts Masters, Michael van Gerwen was knocked out in the first round of the New South Wales Darts Masters on Friday afternoon. Mighty Mike lost after a decisive round from Simon Whitlock, who has now won his last five meetings with Van Gerwen.

The World Series tournament in Wollongong, Australia is the second event in the triptych in Australia and New Zealand. In the first round, the eight PDC delegates faced eight Oceanian qualifiers. Van Gerwen therefore encountered one of the toughest opponents possible in Whitlock.

The problem for Van Gerwen was mainly in his own legs. After round four, the Dutchman never managed to keep his own leg, but Whitlock didn’t for long either.

Van Gerwen got a match dart in the tenth inning, but from 120 he missed the highs for the win. Whitlock then threw 88 to force a decisive leg. The Aussie then managed to take the final set with a 15 dart.





Dimitri van den Bergh had little trouble with Australian qualifier Raymond O’Donnell (6-3). Playing very solidly, the Belgian quickly took a 5-0 lead, before O’Donnell managed to get on the scoreboard with a 14-dart. The Aussie then won two more rounds, after which Van den Bergh finished it.

