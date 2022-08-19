After weeks of wet weather, the latest showers are worsening conditions in New Zealand’s already soggy landscape. Experts attributed the unusually humid weather to a narrow stream of water vapor, or “atmospheric river”, sitting above the land.

Data from meteorologist Metservice showed that part of the northern South Island had received more than 300 millimeters (11.8 inches) of rain in the past 24 hours. It has heavy rain warnings for parts of the western South Island and northern North Island.

Metservice data showed the island’s southern town of Nelson had received 106 millimeters of rain since Tuesday afternoon, well above the average rainfall for the whole of August of 80 millimeters.

On New Zealand’s North Island, the country’s largest city, Auckland, has a warning for heavy rain and wind, but only minimal disruption has been reported so far.

Authorities said more than 230 homes in Nelson, a city of more than 50,000 people, have already been evacuated and many public facilities and roads have been closed.

A statement on the Nelson City Council website warned that continued rains could lead to more landslides, flooding and evacuations.

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese told New Zealand TV show AM that while the town had sailed through the night without major incidents, its infrastructure was under pressure.

“We are facing a lot of sewage flooding,” she said.

On the west coast of the island, Buller District Council said in a statement that people from 160 homes evacuated over the past day could return to their homes to assess the damage. But he warned that more rain was expected and they may have to evacuate again.

“Throughout the district, I think we came out of this relatively unscathed,” Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine said in a news conference streamed online.