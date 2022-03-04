US, UK, Japan and other interested countries to attend the Bengal Bis Summit: Government
Ambassadors from the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and Italy have expressed interest in attending the sixth edition of the World Trade Summit in Bengal (PGPS) on April 20-21, the state government said on Thursday.
Ambassadors of Argentina, Ambassadors of the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Italy, Australia, Bhutan, Nepal and Thailand in West Bengal and Honorary Ambassadors of many countries were present on the occasion. Chaired and attended an interactive meeting at the State Secretariat. Dwivedi during the day.
“The ambassadors who attended the meeting showed great interest in attending BGBS 2022 and indicated that they would join as BGBS 2022 allies,” the government said in a statement.
Ambassadors from Italy, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Kenya, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Malaysia, Morocco and Slovenia also participated in the exercise.
The focus areas are infrastructure, education, healthcare, service sector including tourism, industries including micro, small and medium enterprises, agriculture and related sectors, international trade, information technology, information technology, mining, oil and gas.
Dr. Amit Mitra, Senior Adviser to the Prime Minister and former Finance Minister, was almost present at the interactive meeting organized by West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDC) and FICCI.
The meeting was also attended by WBIDC President Rajiv Sinha.
