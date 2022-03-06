The United States is working with Poland to supply warplanes to Ukraine

The idea was rejected by NATO’s Eastern European members earlier this week, but was introduced on Saturday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky during a video conference with a large group of U.S. lawmakers. Several members of Congress said after the speech that they support the transfer of aircraft, including Russian-made aircraft trained for Ukrainian pilots.

A spokesman said the administration of US President Joe Biden was considering offering Poland an alternative to fighter jets that could be sent to Ukraine from its navy. The decision rests with Poland, which has logistics and other challenges, including the transfer of flights from Poland to Ukraine, the spokesman said.

“It is no secret that our main need is for warplanes, fighter jets and air defense systems,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba told reporters near the Polish-Ukrainian border with US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen on Saturday.