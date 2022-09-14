US: Russia spends $300 million to influence politicians
The ministry relied on an assessment report issued by the US intelligence agency. This is just the “tip of the iceberg,” said a senior official of US President Joe Biden.
Four different continents
The review did not identify specific countries targeted by Russian interference. However, it is about countries on four different continents.
The affected countries are currently being kept secret by the US.
Democratic Party of Albania
French news agency AFP reported, citing an anonymous source, that Russia spent, among other things, $500,000 to support Albania’s center-right Democratic Party during the 2017 elections.
Political parties and candidates in Bosnia, Montenegro and Madagascar would also have been financially supported.
Also, according to the source, Brussels would have been used as a hub from which far-right candidates were supported and fictitious entities were used to fund European parties and buy influence elsewhere.
Before
The US has accused Russia of meddling in the US presidential election. Russia has denied allegations that the US interfered in Russia’s 2021 parliamentary elections.
“Explorer. Devoted travel specialist. Web expert. Organizer. Social media geek. Coffee enthusiast. Extreme troublemaker. Food trailblazer. Total bacon buff.”