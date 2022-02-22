Washington

US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen has said that the Ukraine crisis can be resolved “through Russia” through diplomatic channels.

Blingen, who is visiting Fiji, will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday. “If the United States chooses the path of aggression in Moscow, we will soon impose tough sanctions if President Putin decides to take military action, and we will work with allies and partners around the world,” he warned before the speech.

Blingen also expressed support for Ukraine. “We will strengthen Ukrainian security and strengthen our allies in the eastern part of NATO. So far we have only seen expansion from Moscow. This is an important moment: we are ready for whatever happens.”

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned on Friday night that Ukraine could be invaded “at any time.” According to Sullivan, it is “highly possible” that Russia will invade China by the end of the February 20 Winter Olympics.

Sullivan said the United States was not sure if Russian President Vladimir Putin had already decided to invade, but that Americans were preparing for a worse situation. This includes a “quick attack” on the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.