If the Russians decide to shut off the gas pipeline to Europe, no country in the world, including Qatar, will be able to divert Russian gas supplies to Europe. Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad al – Kafi has warned. Due to the conflict in Ukraine, Moscow may suspend gas supplies.

Qatar, for example, has long-term agreements with Asian customers. Most of the Gulf’s gas emissions are shipped to Asia. Only 10 to 15 percent of the blocks can be returned to Europe in an emergency. Qatar is one of the largest producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the world.

The minister’s comments also raise concerns about the continuation of gas supplies from Russia to Europe. Tensions are rising, especially in Ukraine now. Moscow had previously recognized two treacherous areas in eastern Ukraine and entered the area with troops. “Russia accounts for 30 to 40 percent of Europe’s gas supplies.

The United States and the European Union will impose sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin recognizes the independence of the Donbass region. Putin received a green light from parliament on Tuesday to extend military support to Russian-speaking separatists in the neighboring country. Immediate sanctions against Russia could also have repercussions for Russia’s gas flow to Europe.

Germany on Tuesday halted the approval process for the North Stream 2 gas pipeline project in the Baltic Sea. This pipeline would double the supply of Russian gas directly to Germany. The move immediately pushed up gas prices. The United States has recently approached other countries, such as Qatar and Japan, to divert gas supplies to Europe if the conflict escalates.