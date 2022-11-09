US midterms: Congress still uncertain, votes are counted

In the House of Representatives, Republicans had won six seats by 7:45 a.m. Dutch time. The Democrats have certainly won a seat in the Senate.

In the senatorial elections, Pennsylvania’s vacant seat went to Democrat John Fetterman. Pennsylvania, like Nevada and Georgia, is one of the crucial states.

Fetterman’s victory is a blow for the Republicans: it is the first Senate seat they have lost.

Exciting in the Senate

Democrats and Republicans each hold 48 Senate seats. To win a majority, the Democrats need 50 seats.

In the House of Representatives, the Democrats had 162 seats at 08:00 (NL time) against 192 for the Republicans. The Republicans are therefore ahead – but it is still too early to draw definitive conclusions. More than 70 seats are still to be filled.

Not clear

On the final day, Americans could elect a brand new House of Representatives, and one-third of Senate seats were up for grabs. It was also possible to vote for new governors, prosecutors and top officials.

Democrats were expected to relinquish power in the House, but there is no clarity yet. US media write that he is still “too close to call.” The outcome of the Senate ballot is also far from certain.