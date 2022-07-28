Washington

US says Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s racist comments are ‘unforgivable’ In a speech, the nationalist leader had warned of the emergence of “mixed race people”.

In response to the reports, the US State Department pointed to the US ambassador’s statement against anti-Semitism. He called Orban’s words “inexcusable” more than three-quarters of a century after the Holocaust. The ambassador said they were reminiscent of the racist ideology of the Nazis.

The State Department said Orban’s comments did not reflect the shared values ​​that “bind the United States to Hungary, which serve as the basis for the relationship between our two peoples, and which serve as the basis for the relationship between the United States and our other partners.”

In Romania on Saturday, ultra-conservative Orbán delivered a scathing protest against “multi-ethnic segregation” of non-Europeans in front of the Hungarian minority there, rejecting a “multi-ethnic” society. The speech has sparked a storm of criticism at home and abroad in recent days.

During a visit to Austria on Thursday, Orbán defended his comments as cultural perspectives that should be seen in their Hungarian context: “In Hungary, these expressions and phrases reflect a cultural, civilized perspective.”