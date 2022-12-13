The move comes a day before the start of the US-African Leaders’ Summit in Washington, where US President Joe Biden is set to meet African leaders.

In a statement on Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on four Zimbabwean nationals and two companies, along with Washington-designated businessman Gudakwashe Tagwere in 2020, for providing support to Zimbabwean leaders.

The Treasury Department accused him of using his relationship with Zimbabwean officials to obtain government contracts and concessions in hard currency, including US dollars.

“Since the departure of former President Robert Mugabe in 2017, Daguire has used a combination of opaque business dealings and his ongoing relationship with President Mnangagwa to massively grow his business empire and generate millions of US dollars,” the statement said.

Washington said on Monday that the president’s son, Emmerson Mnangagwa Jr., was responsible for the president’s business interests linked to Daguire.

The President is also subject to US sanctions.

Sandra Mpunga, Nqobile Magwizi, Fossil Agro, Fossil Contracting and Obey Chimuka have also been sanctioned for their ties to Tagwirei and his company Sakunda Holdings.

The Zimbabwean embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We call on the government of Zimbabwe to create a peaceful, prosperous and politically vibrant Zimbabwe and to address the root causes of many of Zimbabwe’s ills: corrupt elites and the abuse of the country’s institutions for their personal gain,” said Brian Nelson. , Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

Monday’s action freezes all U.S. assets of the designated individuals and generally prohibits Americans from doing business with them.