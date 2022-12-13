The original blue checkmarks on Twitter will disappear in a few months. Elon Musk, owner of the news service, announced this in a tweet. According to the billionaire, the checkmarks that made it clear that Twitter was responsible for the user’s identity were distributed “in a corrupt and stupid way” among celebrities, politicians, companies and journalists.

Soon after acquiring Twitter Musk announced that they wanted to get rid of the blue check marks in their then form. Instead, everyone with a paid subscription to Twitter should get a tick. However, when it was implemented, celebrities, politicians and companies impersonated on a large scale, paid for such an endorsement ticket and then changed their username to resemble the real celebrity or company.

This led to Twitter’s subscription service being temporarily shut down, but after a few weeks it was back available to users in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand starting Monday. People who subscribe through the Twitter app on their iPhone or iPad pay more because Twitter has to pay a commission to Apple for this.