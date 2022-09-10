The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Iran’s Intelligence Ministry and its minister. According to the Americans, the Iranians were involved in a cyberattack that hit Albania in July and in similar activities against the United States and its allies.

Albania on Wednesday severed all diplomatic relations with Iran over the incident and ordered Iranian diplomats and embassy staff to leave the country within 24 hours.

According to the US Treasury Department, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry runs several cyber networks involved in, among other things, cyber espionage and ransomware attacks in support of the Iraqi government. “We will not tolerate Iran’s increasingly aggressive cyber activities,” Assistant Treasury Secretary Brian Nelson for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence said in a statement.

Iran rejects the sanctions, calling them ineffective and politically motivated. “Like previous illegal US sanctions against the Ministry of Intelligence, this new label can never hinder the determination of Iranian security forces in this proud institution,” said a spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.