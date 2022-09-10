Sint Willibrordus in Hulst is no longer an “ordinary” school, but an integrated children’s center (IKC). Toddlers and preschoolers find themselves in a brand new playful learning room.

Sint Willibrordus has been working there for years: a place where preschoolers and toddlers can play and learn together. A piece of the square was sacrificed for this to happen and something surprising came back for it: a gnome square.

The primary school and Kinderopvang Zeeuws-Vlaanderen will continue together as an integrated children’s center (IKC). Education, care, education, development and relaxation come together in an IKC for children from two to twelve years old. We work from one vision, with one team.

A renovation was needed

Teachers and pedagogical staff have been working together for much longer at the Willibrordus, but they did not yet have a common space for activities. In fact, they had to walk a lot to get to each other’s classroom. A renovation was needed, which has been worked on in recent years. In 2019, the school received the green light from the municipality of Hulst.