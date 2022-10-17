After the first mornings with the Japanese Grand Prix, Dutch Formula 1 fans can now prepare a little later with the US Grand Prix. As in Japan, a Pirelli tire test will take place, resulting in a longer second free practice session.

The United States Grand Prix, as the race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin is called, is the second race of the season on American soil. Earlier this year, Formula 1 visited the new location in Miami, where it became clear that Formula 1 is becoming increasingly popular around the world. the land of the free.

Due to the time difference with Austin, sessions for Dutch fans will take place in the evening. The second free practice and qualifying in particular require a coffee since these sessions start at midnight. The second free practice also lasts half an hour longer so that the drivers can test Pirelli’s prototype tires for 2023. This should have happened in Japan as well, but due to rain this test was postponed to Mexico.

Last year, after an exciting battle with Lewis Hamilton, victory went to Max Verstappen. The Dutchman started from pole position but had to tolerate Hamilton at the start. Verstappen already felt behind the Mercedes that he was faster and decided to go for the undercut. He finished ahead of Hamilton, but the seven-time world champion had the best tire in the final stage. Hamilton chased Verstappen, but the Red Bull driver didn’t succumb to the pressure and was the first to see the finish flag.