Renaat Schotte lands successful World Cup job: ‘The changing of the guard is assured’ | Track Cycling World Championships

The Track Cycling World Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines have been a hit for Belgium in recent days with 4 medals: twice gold and twice bronze. And that on the Paris 2024 Olympic track. Renaat Schotte’s commentary was even more enthusiastic than usual. “We have Olympic champion candidates with Kopecky and Bossuyt.”

With 4 medals and 2 fourth places, it is definitely a Belgian success, confirms Schotte. “Absolutely, especially because it was a World Cup where almost everyone was present. It’s not always the case in an inter-Olympic year, but the best players of the moment were present.” In less than 2 years, from August 5 to 11, 2024, the Olympic track championships will take place on this track. “For the Belgians it was a pretty perfect Olympic repeat with medals in both the women’s and men’s team races. Saturday’s world title for the women was only the second in history.” “With the young Shari Bossuyt alongside the experienced Lotte Kopecky. Kopecky was already world champion in Hong Kong in 2017 with Jolien D’hoore.” “This is the most important conclusion of this World Cup: we have an Olympic champion candidate with this couple. Kopecky then has an additional chance with the omnium, which was a bit disappointing here.” “But I am convinced that Kopecky will make these two matches her main objective in Paris in 2024. And if she has her sights set on something, we will see where it can lead.” “At the European championships this summer she was already good for 2 times gold (elimination and points race, non-Olympic), she just did it here with her world title on elimination and the team race. Kopecky has already had an agricultural year, she has underlined it here in bold.”

“The changing of the guard is assured”



With Fabio Van den Bossche (22) and Lindsay De Vylder (27), 2 youngsters won bronze in the men’s category. “This is another important conclusion of these world championships,” says Schotte. “Van den Bossche, De Vylder and Bossuyt (22) are young players scoring for the first time at the highest level.” “They have their chance and seize it immediately. The changing of the guard is assured. After the Kopecky-D’hoore duo, there was a moment of doubt about the future, the same after Kenny De Ketele, arrested l last year.” “De Ketele was linked with Robbe Ghys, who couldn’t be here due to a knee injury. The youngsters really worked in Paris.” Our man in Paris told this anecdote about it: “After the last match, when the room was almost empty, the Belgians went to take a group photo on the podium. For me, this illustrates the group dynamic that is currently present in the Belgian selection. . sit.” “It’s a group that remains united, they are on fire for each other. The atmosphere that now reigns in the national team is very pleasant and very promising for the future.” (read under the IG photo)

“New coaches De Ketele and New Zealander Carswell are kings”



And the new coaches are giving that momentum, for De Ketele and New Zealander Tim Carswell their first World Cup was a direct hit. “And one might have to do with the other.” “The organization chart of the Belgian cycling federation has been slightly modified. Peter Pieters has disappeared, nothing serious for him. But a double track has taken its place.” “With De Ketele fresh off the track, last year he won bronze in the team race at the World Cup. He is making his coaching debut here as Carswell’s assistant.” “The New Zealander was spotted well by the federation’s Koen Beeckman. Carswell is a top coach, he knows the ropes, has competed at the highest level. You only hear positive sounds from the riders.” “This double work makes all the difference. The tasks can now be more divided. De Ketele is a bit more the mental coach of our trackers. Combine the youthful enthusiasm of De Ketele with the experience and technical ingenuity of the Neo- Zealanders and you will have a complementary royal couple.” (read under the photo)

Tim Carswell (l) and Kenny De Ketele.

“Women’s Team Sprint”

