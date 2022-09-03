US announces possible arms deal with Taiwan

The US State Department has announced a possible $1.1 billion arms deal with Taiwan. These include 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 anti-aircraft missiles. The deal still needs to be approved by the US Congress. Republicans and Democrats are expected to endorse the proposal.

China reacted furiously, warning it to take “countermeasures”. A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the United States said the arms package “seriously endangers relations between Washington and Beijing”. Earlier, China said it “strongly opposes the sale of US arms to the Chinese region of Taiwan.”

The Pentagon announced the package following Chinese military exercises around Taiwan after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei last month. Pelosi is the highest-ranking U.S. representative to visit the region in more than 25 years.

In China, the visit of the American politician is sensitive, because it is experienced as an implicit recognition of Taiwan as a nation in its own right. China sees Taiwan as a renegade province that will sooner or later be taken over.