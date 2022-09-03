Track cyclists Van Riessen and De Zoete narrowly miss Nations Cup podium
On the second day of the Nations Cup in Cali Colombia, the Dutch track cyclists did not win any medals, unlike the day before. Laurine van Riessen (sprint) and Mylène de Zoete (elimination race) were still close, but eventually finished fourth.
Van Riessen, Shanne Braspennincx and Hetty van der Wouw qualified for the quarter-finals in the sprint. Van Riessen beat Van der Wouw and Braspennincx lost to last winner Mathilde Gros from France.
In the battle for bronze, Van Riessen lost both races to Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand. De Zoete had to tolerate the Olympic champion in the omnium section, Jennifer Valente (Olympic gold omnium, 2021), Letizia Paternoster (World Cup gold loss course in 2021) and Yareli Mendoza.
Later in the tournament, the Dutch make an appearance. Only Jeffrey Hoogland and Harrie Lavreysen have traveled to Colombia for the Nations Cup. They will intervene on the keirin on the third day, Hoogland and Lavreysen are still waiting for the sprint on the last day (July 10).
