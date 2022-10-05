US and South Korea launch five missiles in response to North Korea | NOW

A day after North Korea’s missile test, the United States and South Korea launched their own missiles into the region in a joint exercise. This was reported by the South Korean military last night.

These are four American-made ATACMS short-range ballistic missiles and a South Korean Hyunmoo-2 missile. All five were pulled towards the Sea of ​​Japan. The South Korean missile crashed shortly after launch, with no casualties, the military said.

This is in response to North Korea firing a medium-range ballistic missile on Tuesday. This missile flew over Japan and landed in the Pacific Ocean. It was the first time in nearly five years that a North Korean missile had flown over the Japanese archipelago. In northern Japan, residents with air raid sirens were called to take cover.

UN resolutions prohibit North Korea from testing ballistic missiles that can carry a nuclear warhead. In response to the launch of ballistic missiles by North Korea, South Korea and the United States have already held military exercises. These were carried out by eight fighters, four from the two countries.

They fired on “a virtual enemy” in the Yellow Sea, west of the Korean peninsula, according to the South Korean army. The armies wanted to demonstrate that they could “respond resolutely” to North Korea’s provocations.