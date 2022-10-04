The United States and its allies retaliate with their own military exercise

South Korea and the United States conduct a military exercise in response to the launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea. The South Korean army claims to practice precision bombing with two allies.

North Korea launched a missile for the first time in five years that flew over Japanese territory and landed in the Pacific Ocean outside Japanese territory. It was North Korea’s fifth missile test in ten days. US and South Korean intelligence agencies believe Kim Jong-un is planning a nuclear test.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said cooperation and defense in the East Asian region would remain “joint”. ( ANP/AFP )

Japan, South Korea and the United States “strongly condemned” the missile test. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said cooperation and defense in the East Asian region would remain “extremely strong”.

During the exercises, eight fighter jets are active with the aim of targeting “a virtual enemy” in the Yellow Sea. The United States and South Korea want to show they can “react decisively” to Pyeongchang’s actions.

