Until 2040, the region around Nijmegen will receive an additional 2,500 electric homes

02 October 2022 16:20

Electric house in Beuningen, for illustration. Photo: John Beckman / RN7

REGION – The region around Nijmegen currently has 2,500 electric homes. Liander, the electricity grid operator, will double this number until 2040. Until 2030 alone, Liander is investing around 50 million euros in the construction and extension of electricity distribution stations in this region, a reported Liander this week.

The Nijmegen region roughly comprises the municipalities of Beuningen, Druten, Nijmegen, Wijchen, Overbetuwe, Heumen and Berg en Dal. Thousands of houses will be built in this area in the future. The population of our country is constantly growing and we are using more and more electricity.

Chronic shortage of technical staff

There are currently 7 places in the Nijmegen region where the capacity of the electricity network seems to be insufficient. This concerns both the consumption and the yield of electricity. There are serious problems at the stations of Elst, Druten, Leuth, Nijmegen-Noord, Wijchen, Berg en Dal and Dodewaard.

Liander says the network needs to be properly maintained and expanded. “But we can’t do everything at once,” said a spokeswoman for the network operator. “There are capacity issues across the country and it takes time and space to grow. Additionally, we have a chronic shortage of technical staff to do the job and we are also battling material shortages. “said the spokeswoman.

Good cooperation with municipalities in the Nijmegen region

Many additional cables and power stations are needed to modernize and expand the power grid. However, according to Liander’s spokesperson, there is not much space available to build all of this. “Finding a suitable location for a new station is not easy, as it must meet all kinds of conditions, such as noise requirements or it must fit into the municipality’s zoning plan, explains the door. -word.

According to Liander, the cooperation with the municipalities in the Nijmegen region is excellent. Spokesperson: “There is good consultation with municipalities on creating space for stations, for example. Municipalities are also willing to speed up processes and procedures. It is a challenge to find space. space, especially in urban areas.”

Unhappy and disappointed customers

Municipalities often consult Liander immediately regarding options for housing expansion plans. If the municipality wants to build on a site where there are capacity problems with the electricity network, this immediately limits the possibilities.

Sometimes it takes two years before the capacity of the power grid is increased, and it is more practical to start building in a different place first. Liander also depends on the capacity of TenneT, which operates the national high-voltage cable network.

Liander is regularly confronted with disgruntled and disappointed customers. For example, they have invested in solar panels, but they cannot yet be connected to the electricity grid.

Half solar power and half wind power are ideal

Spokesperson: “If these customers have to wait for a long time for the correct connection, it leads to inconvenience and financial loss. That is why it is important that customers notify us of their plans in time, so that we can include integrating them into our forecasts and investments.”

In order to use the energy grid as optimally as possible, according to Liander, a 50/50 mix of solar and wind power is by far the best. Liander points out that, according to the RES, in 2030 there will be a ratio between solar energy (80%) and wind energy (20%) in the Arnhem-Nijmegen region. The RES is the Regional Energy Strategy.