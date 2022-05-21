Universities should be ashamed of themselves

Sat. May 21st, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

Bed & Breakfast viewers stumble upon sky-high prices Bed & Breakfast viewers stumble upon sky-high prices 2 min read

Bed & Breakfast viewers stumble upon sky-high prices

Phil Schwartz 8 hours ago 88
Spacewalks are (still) a thing of the past Spacewalks are (still) a thing of the past 3 min read

Spacewalks are (still) a thing of the past

Phil Schwartz 16 hours ago 77
The Groote Museum of ARTIS: putting people in their place The Groote Museum of ARTIS: putting people in their place 2 min read

The Groote Museum of ARTIS: putting people in their place

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 100
Queen Máxima and European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel visit Delft Scientists and Innovations Queen Máxima and European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel visit Delft Scientists and Innovations 2 min read

Queen Máxima and European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel visit Delft Scientists and Innovations

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 88
Nitrogen Minister Van der Wal: "We are fighting, we have to do it quickly" Nitrogen Minister Van der Wal: “We are fighting, we have to do it quickly” 3 min read

Nitrogen Minister Van der Wal: “We are fighting, we have to do it quickly”

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 100
Queen Máxima and European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel visit Delft Scientists and Innovations Queen Máxima and European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel visit Delft Scientists and Innovations 2 min read

Queen Máxima and European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel visit Delft Scientists and Innovations

Phil Schwartz 3 days ago 117

You may have missed

Thansita from Thailand is looking for a warm home in or around Medemblik Thansita from Thailand is looking for a warm home in or around Medemblik 3 min read

Thansita from Thailand is looking for a warm home in or around Medemblik

Maggie Benson 17 mins ago 12
Historians in non-English speaking countries should always explain why their history is so interesting Universities should be ashamed of themselves 3 min read

Universities should be ashamed of themselves

Phil Schwartz 19 mins ago 14
Apps of the week: Apex Legends now also for smartphones | NOW Apps of the week: Apex Legends now also for smartphones | NOW 3 min read

Apps of the week: Apex Legends now also for smartphones | NOW

Maggie Benson 23 mins ago 11
JA21 wants to move the reception of safelanders: 'Asylum seekers in Curaçao' | Interior JA21 wants to move the reception of safelanders: ‘Asylum seekers in Curaçao’ | Interior 2 min read

JA21 wants to move the reception of safelanders: ‘Asylum seekers in Curaçao’ | Interior

Harold Manning 23 mins ago 12