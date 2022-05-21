Bed & Breakfast viewers stumble upon sky-high prices

Aad and Jolanda run their B&B near the Meuse, in Well. It is a colorful collection of backpacker cabins and luxurious rooms. In addition to the garden house, there is also a gypsy cart and there are two luxurious bedrooms in the house. Aad and Jolanda have a total of five daughters, two of them together. When the first leaves the house, a room becomes available and the idea of ​​a B&B arises. “It was actually a coincidence, but I think it was the most precious milestone of my life,” Jolanda recalled. It is certainly valuable, because one of the rooms is good for 120 euros a night.

In Venlo, John manages his B&B – his long-time wish – with the help of his daughter Maaike. What he likes is that he is constantly busy with people, who are usually having fun because they are on vacation. John does as much as he can himself, even though he can’t do the same thing he used to because of his Parkinson’s disease. “I think my dad is a living example that even if you have this diagnosis, you don’t have to sit behind the geraniums, but you can work hard. Don’t let that bother you.”

The building dates back to 1901 and has a majestic appearance that immediately impresses other attendees – especially when they catch a glimpse of the swimming pool. Words like “breathtaking”, “amazing”, “cool” and “wow” are mentioned. Although the B&B looks luxurious, Nicole still lacks that “gnarly” that makes the difference. She also has some criticisms of the breakfast, which she found rather “simple”. To avoid food waste, guests had to tick off what they wanted, and they don’t get more than that.