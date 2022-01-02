President Biden Committed to supporting the international community of the United States empty station (ISS) until 2030, Nasa Director Bill Nelson announced it on Friday.

“The International Space Station is a beacon of peaceful international scientific cooperation and has brought tremendous scientific, educational and technological advances for the benefit of mankind for more than 20 years,” said Nelson. books In a statement posted on the NASA website. “I am delighted that the Biden-Harris administration has made a commitment to continue the station’s operations until 2030.”

The station’s operations require approval from international partners and funding from Congress, which only approved funding in 2024.

The past year has been an interesting one for the International Space Station, with several major events that will change the nature of operations for years to come.

ISS experience no A, Corn of them Accidental lightning knocked the station off its axis.

The station also saw the first autonomous space tourist in more than a decade, when the Japanese billionaire and his producer Visit the International Space Station December 8

An anti-satellite missile test by Russia in November created a field of low-earth orbit debris that endangers the station and poses a risk to space activities for years. Reuters Appointed.

The International Space Station exists as a partnership between the international space agencies of the European Space Agency (ESA), the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and the State Space Corporation Roscosmos (Russia).

Interfax reported in August that Russia and the United States have committed to working together on the ISS by 2024, but no movement has occurred until the end of 2021.

“The continued participation of the United States on the International Space Station will foster innovation and competitiveness, as well as the research and technology necessary to send the first woman and the first people of color to the moon as part of the Artemis program of NASA and to send the first human woman to Mars, “Nelson said.” As more countries are active in space, it is more important than ever that the United States continue to rule the world in growing international alliances and model rules and norms for the peaceful and responsible use of space. ”