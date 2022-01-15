Uncertainty over waste collection and delivery in the new municipality of Maashorst

‘drunk’

MAASHORST – Landerd and Uden continued together as the municipality of Maashorst from 1 January. This offers advantages and disadvantages. Some issues have not yet been resolved by the new organization and will therefore continue as usual for the time being. An example is waste collection. In 2022 as in 2023, nothing will change in this respect for the inhabitants of Reek, Schaijk and Zeeland. In these villages, it will still be the municipality of Oss which will empty the containers every Friday for the next two years. Ine Bok from Zeeland also came to this achievement.





Bok was stunned when she found she still had to bring her bulky waste to Sustainability Square Oss. “It’s a distance of twice 21 kilometers,” she calculates. “In my opinion, this means that the only benefit of the reclassification will disappear in smoke, which is to use the garbage dump in Uden. I have only one word for that: drunk!”

Existing contracts

Alderman Jeroen van den Heuvel is responsible, among other things, for waste policy in the new municipality. He understands Bok’s reaction, but also has an explanation for the course of events. “The main thing is that there are long-term contracts that we have to stick to,” he explains. “This is because the amounts involved are significant. Then it is more advantageous to conclude an agreement over several years. This is why Oss will still collect waste in Reek, Schaijk and Zeeland in 2022 and 2023.”

Durability

Van den Heuvel wants to use the coming year to develop a new policy. “The municipality of Maashorst has just started,” he says. “The real work has only just begun. First we have to see what suits us, for example what percentage of separation we want to achieve. We would prefer that waste be part of the overall sustainability policy, a theme with which we want to be This is not something we can solve all at once. Our aim is to have a harmonized waste policy by 2024.”