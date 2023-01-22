Twitter will take a different approach. Where the social media revenue model was based on ad revenue, it will soon show fewer ads. There will also be a subscription that will allow users to use Twitter without any ads.

“Ads are too common on Twitter and too big. I’m taking steps to fix both in the coming weeks,” says Twitter owner Elon Musk Saturday. Additionally, “there will be a higher priced plan that does not allow any advertising.”

Until recently, Twitter had to rely primarily on ad revenue before launching a paid subscription service in mid-December last year. Users receive a coveted blue verification tick in exchange for the service.

Twitter Blue is currently available in the United States, Canada, Great Britain, New Zealand, Australia and Japan. With a more expensive subscription, users will soon no longer see ads.

Musk, the CEO of automaker Tesla and aerospace company SpaceX, took over Twitter in October. Soon after, he reorganized the business. In doing so, he fired about half of the staff. The massive layoffs have raised concerns that the company will find itself with insufficient staff to moderate message content. The number of racist and hateful tweets has increased, scaring big advertisers.

