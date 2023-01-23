The Red Lions trained yesterday in the shadow of the huge Kalinga Stadium, without Alexander Hendrickx. He has no right to speak and not to train. He underwent a scan of his damaged knee yesterday morning, the result is expected today.

Losing Hendrickx for the rest of the tournament would be a major loss, although of course there are still some local specialists among the Belgians. “What’s good with this team is that we can share that,” rejoices Loïck Luypaert, himself a specialist. “Tom Boon and Tanguy Cosyns also have a good corner. We’ll try to spread that pressure from Alex over 3-4 men.”

Hendrickx was the World Cup and Games top scorer, each time gold followed for Belgium. “He’s a very big part of our team, unfortunately we don’t have that available anymore. But this team can handle any setbacks.”

National coach Michel van de Heuvel is also looking for alternatives: “It’s clear that Hendrickx has fantastic stats and has been there for the Red Lions at important times. But we shouldn’t forget that this group has several talented players, who also have this specialty. . .

“They are a bit more unpredictable. And we can have other options to make it difficult for the opponent. I think we are able to handle that well.”

Luypaert and his mates aren’t worried: “The funny thing is that we’ve been training on this corner for years. I’ll just be myself and Tom and Tanguy will maybe just push 5 or 6 extra balls for have a good feeling. We are going to start the game with the idea that we are really going to take corners.”