AFP

ONS News• yesterday, 9:45 p.m.

Starting today, Twitter users can sign up for a subscription in a number of countries that gives them a verified account for a fee. Such an account, recognizable by a blue tick behind the username, is currently reserved for a restricted group of Twitterers. Large companies and public figures are eligible, among others.

It was already clear that new Twitter owner Elon Musk was planning a subscription service familiar. For now, the service is only available on Apple devices in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. Users can get a blue check there for $7.99 per month.

The blue tick system was introduced in 2009 to prevent the creation of fake accounts for politicians and celebrities. For some years, each twitter can request such a tick, after which the social network verifies the authenticity of the user. If this shows that the user is “prominent” enough and can prove their identity, the twitter will receive a blue tick next to their username.

Thanks to this verification, other Twitter users know with certainty that an account has been verified and therefore belongs to the person in question. Experts fear that the new subscription system will mean that users will no longer be able to determine whether accounts are genuine or not.