Are Hulster youngsters waiting for a youth council? | Zeeland

This time it’s Marina Eckhardt and Linda Verbiest, general interest Groot Hulst, who want the young people of the municipality to participate in the discussion on all kinds of subjects in the municipality.

The concept of a youth council is by no means new to Hulst. A youth council has been created many times over the years, but young people have given up again and again. Nevertheless, Eckhardt and Verbiest want to try again. But before they can get the youngsters excited, they must first convince the rest of Hulster City Council. Eckhardt: ,,Children can come up with very original points that we adults don’t think about.”