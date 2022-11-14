Twitter boss Elon Musk is overworked: “I work the maximum”

The billionaire spoke at the B20 business conference. He was not physically present in Indonesia. Indeed, he must answer this week to a judge in the United States of a bonus of one billion dollars that he will receive as boss of Tesla.

Elon recently became Twitter’s ‘Chief Twit’. His unique leadership style has already cost about half of the tech company’s workforce their jobs, though he has backtracked on some of those layoffs. There was also a line through Twitter’s work from home politics.

This isn’t the first time Elon has objected to remote work. Tesla employees previously had to “pretend to work somewhere else” if they wanted to work from home. Elon himself has also been known to sleep at work, or even on the factory floor.

How much Elon works was the most recurring theme in Monday’s sometimes muffled B20 conversation. It was made even more surreal by Elon’s dark background and poor lighting. The billionaire, wearing an Indonesian batik shirt sent to him by organizers, said the power had been cut at his home.

Elon currently runs Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX. He also founded tunneling company The Boring Company and technology company Neuralink. “The way I torture myself is next level, honestly,” the richest person in the world said.

