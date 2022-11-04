Trump announces November 14 return

Former President Donald Trump will announce on November 14 that he will participate in the 2024 US presidential election. Several sources report this to Axios, writes Reuters. After the announcement, Trump would immediately attend several political meetings.

Rumors have been circulating for some time that Trump wants to become President of the United States again. At a meeting earlier this week in the state of Iowa, Trump also hinted at a comeback. “And now, to make our country prosperous and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very likely do it again,” Trump said at the time, referring to the upcoming presidential election in 2024.

Draw attention

Trump has long planned to announce his candidacy shortly after next week’s midterm elections. Perhaps to thwart potential rivals for the Republican nomination, or to take credit for the Republicans’ presumed victory in the midterm elections, written Axios. “He will want to draw attention to himself,” says correspondent Jan Postma. “Investigations on him will be much more difficult if Trump is a presidential candidate, so that will also play a role.”

Whether Trump will actually announce his candidacy on the scheduled date, Nov. 14, may also depend on the results of the Nov. 8 election. “If these are disappointing, he may wait a little longer with his announcement,” Postma thinks.