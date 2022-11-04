Usually the remains splash into the sea in a controlled manner, but since this is no longer done in a controlled manner, it could also be on land.

The Netherlands is not in the danger zone, the rocket parts do not come so far north. The debris will pass over Catalonia, and airspace there will be closed Friday morning as a precaution. When the missile remnants fly over Spain, they cross the Mediterranean Sea and the Arabian Peninsula to the Indian Ocean.

Once a craft is in orbit around Earth, the parts that got it off the ground are no longer needed. In some cases, they then receive a push so that they are gripped by gravity. They then dove into the Pacific Ocean between Chile and New Zealand. It is the most remote place on Earth.

The nearest land is nearly 2,700 kilometers away. In other cases, the rocket fragments are pushed upwards, so that they themselves also remain in orbit around the earth. As a result, several thousand pieces of space junk circled around our planet.

China launched the third and final element of its Tiangong (Heavenly Palace) space station on Monday. The module is called Mengtian, or Dreaming of Heaven. Last July, another part left for the space station, and the remains of the rocket ended up in the sea off the Philippines.