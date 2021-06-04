Track schedule and results with these apps

The 2021 European Football Championship is about to explode and the schedule is right on your smartphone. With these apps, you can easily and quickly check who is playing and the results afterwards.

Read on after the announcement.

You can consult the calendar of the 2021 European Football Championship with these applications

It’s still a bit confusing: the European Football Championship 2020 will take place in 2021. Other than that, however, the ingredients are the same: national teams compete against each other to see who is the best in Europe. .

Lots of matches are being played and to stay informed about the 2021 European Football Championship schedule it is best to use one of the apps below. Basically, they all do the same thing, but there are some differences.

1. EC App 2020 in 2021

The most original name award won’t win “EK App 2020 in 2021,” but the app does what it needs to do. It’s easy to follow the match schedule and the home window displays all the groups competing for the European Cup. Then you tap on the groups to see which countries compete against each other.

As soon as the match is about to start, the app will also tell you the exact line-ups. During football, the statistics window is also constantly updated, so that you can see exactly the proportions.

Moreover, with this European Championship app, you can not only keep track of the match schedule, but also nominate your favorite teams. You will receive a push notification when the Netherlands (or another country) kicks off and scores.





Euro Football App 2020 in 2021 – Live Results TorAlarm GmbH

2. CE 2020 2021 game calendar

The name of this app is also no doubt about it. With ‘European Championship 2020 2021’ you stay informed about the schedule of matches and results: nothing more, nothing less.

The app does this slightly differently from the competitor mentioned above. The home window consists of a long list of all matches that are played, instead of the matches being collected by group. Which of the two you prefer is of course personal.

a

In the second tab you can follow the rankings by group and if you click on a specific country you will immediately see all the matches they are going to play. For example, you can activate notifications via the three dots at the top right of the screen, in order to receive a signal when a red card or a goal has been scored.





Euro Fixtures 2020 2021 application – Live results YouCorp

3. EURO 2020

Without a doubt, the most beautifully designed European Championship app to track the match schedule is that of the official organization itself. With EURO 2020 you can easily see who is playing per day. If you continue from the home screen, you will see a full overview of all groups and mutual matches. You can also see the selections for all countries.

However, with the EURO 2020 app you can follow more than just the European Championship schedule. For example, the application also informs you about the various national selections which take part and on the results of the friendly matches before the final phase.

You can also build your own dream team with the EURO 2020 app, create a group with friends to predict matches and look back on great moments afterwards. In short, with this app you not only follow the 2021 European Football Championship schedule, but also get all the delivery around it.