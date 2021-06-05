New relaxations have started • Church visitors will sing again

“Next Wednesday the Health Council will issue an advisory, I think it’s good to wait and see.” This is what the pediatrician Patricia Bruijning of UMC Utrecht said in news time. She responds to the news that the House of Representatives wants children at increased medical risk from the age of 12 to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

The Pfizer vaccine was approved by the EMA last week approved for use in children 12 to 15 years of age. Countries like the United States, Germany and Canada have already indicated that they will use the injection. “The advice of the boards of health is not there yet either. It also strikes me as a decision that should come from the experts, not the House.”

“Fortunately, few children get sick from the infection,” Bruijning says. “You want to immunize risk groups, such as overweight children – just like adults – as soon as possible. About 6-8% of children, for example, also get an annual flu shot. the Board of Health advises these types of risk groups, also vaccinate children.

When it comes to children who are not in an at-risk group, Bruijning thinks it is wise to wait a few more months. “If you look at Israel, for example, you see that infections hardly ever occur in children if adults have had them. We have done little research on childhood vaccinations, not yet enough to rule out very rare side effects. healthy children with a low risk of infection. “