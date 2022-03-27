TOP Arnemuiden after confusion still in play-offs as group winner

TOP Arnemuiden, AW/DTV and Fiks d’Oegstgeest finished first in Hoofdklasse A/B with eight points each. Odik, the fourth team in this class, was the last scoreless. “Results against Odik are crossed out,” Coppoolse explained, “then we look at goal difference in mutual matches between TOP, AW/DTV and Fiks. TOP and AW/DTV have plus one, Fiks minus two.”

Waste of time



According to Coppoolse, with an equal goal difference, the mutual results must be examined. TOP won the home game against AW/DTV 20-17, so Walcheren’s outfit thought they had taken first place with a 19-17 deficit. “Not only did we think that, but the referee also thought that,” Coppoolse said. “He thought we were losing time in the last minute. Because he also knew that the mutual results would be decisive.”

Number of goals scored



But according to the association, it was different. The KNKV said it was not necessary to look at the mutual result, but the number of goals scored in the mutual duels of TOP, AW/DTV and Fiks. And then the medal would have fallen on the side of the Amsterdam team. “We won’t waste any time if we have to score,” Coppoolse said. “Then we will shoot, of course.”

redemptive word

