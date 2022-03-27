TOP Arnemuiden after confusion still in play-offs as group winner
TOP Arnemuiden, AW/DTV and Fiks d’Oegstgeest finished first in Hoofdklasse A/B with eight points each. Odik, the fourth team in this class, was the last scoreless. “Results against Odik are crossed out,” Coppoolse explained, “then we look at goal difference in mutual matches between TOP, AW/DTV and Fiks. TOP and AW/DTV have plus one, Fiks minus two.”
Waste of time
According to Coppoolse, with an equal goal difference, the mutual results must be examined. TOP won the home game against AW/DTV 20-17, so Walcheren’s outfit thought they had taken first place with a 19-17 deficit. “Not only did we think that, but the referee also thought that,” Coppoolse said. “He thought we were losing time in the last minute. Because he also knew that the mutual results would be decisive.”
Number of goals scored
But according to the association, it was different. The KNKV said it was not necessary to look at the mutual result, but the number of goals scored in the mutual duels of TOP, AW/DTV and Fiks. And then the medal would have fallen on the side of the Amsterdam team. “We won’t waste any time if we have to score,” Coppoolse said. “Then we will shoot, of course.”
redemptive word
The KNKV’s redemptive word followed on Sunday afternoon. The association informed TOP that she was still the winner of the group. This means that TOP will not face Hoofdklasse A/A group winners DSC, but Avanti in the post-competition. Pijnacker’s team was second behind DSC. Tuesday TOP plays at home first, Saturday away game is waiting for you. Not only does the winner advance to the play-off semi-finals, but that team is also guaranteed a place in the new intermediate class.
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”