Time is running out for Olivier convicted in Iran: ‘Belgium must act now’
The Belgian foreign minister summoned the Iranian ambassador yesterday, but indicated that he had received no official information about the sentence. Vandecasteele was previously sentenced to 28 years in prison, but that will now be increased.
Family spokesman Olivier van Steirtegem tells RTL News that he and Vandecastel’s family are currently on an ’emotional rollercoaster’.
Van Stertechem calls on Belgium to do more for its friend. “The U.S. is handing over one of its residents (basketball player Brittney Griner ed.) who was arrested in Russia to a Russian arms dealer. Other European countries are doing the same. Why shouldn’t we? You can’t spare your own citizens. That.”
Meanwhile, Vandecastel’s health is deteriorating. “It’s clear that Olivier is being tortured. The light is constantly on in his tiny cell. Olivier is infected and has lost his toenails. He has dental problems, hearing problems.”
Terrorism
Last month, the Belgian Constitutional Court suspended a regulation that would have made exchanges between prisoners possible. Through the so-called Iran deal, Belgium and Iran could exchange captured nationals. The court ruled the deal illegal and a final ruling on the deal will be issued within two months.
Asadolah Azadi, an Iranian convicted of terrorism in Belgium, threatened to be freed through the deal. In Belgium, it is feared that Vandecastel’s arrest may be a reaction to Azadi’s conviction. To serve as a ‘replacement’ for the Belgian Azadi.
fear
Vandegastiel works for the NGO Relief International and previously worked for the Norwegian Refugee Council. According to Van Steirtegem, these companies can also be small. “They still have people in Iran and fear that anything they do for Olivier will lead to the arrest of people working for them by the Iranian regime.”
Yesterday, a prominent Belgian politician also took part in the debate surrounding Vandecastel. Member of Parliament Theo Franken left for the New Flemish Alliance Via Facebook According to him, it is known that Vandegast himself took responsibility for going to Iran.
“With all due respect to the person concerned and Olivier Vandecasteele’s family, but he no longer works for that NGO, traveled to Iran for personal reasons (selling apartment) and people always forget against the very obvious and personal (!) negative travel advice. .”
Ridiculous
Van Stertechem blames Franken for those words. “Oliver wasn’t really acting as a helper. He was there to evacuate her apartment because he stopped working there. But Oliver is now being held hostage there. It’s a bit ridiculous to say he’s responsible.”
Amnesty International is also involved in this case. Vice de Grave, director of the organisation’s Flemish division, says Amnesty is “doing everything within its capabilities”. “We use all our tools.”
De Grave: “We are writing letters and emails from many countries. People are calling the Iranian embassy in their country. The best we can do is to draw attention to this matter. The more support for Olivier, the more eyes the world will have. We must show solidarity and keep hope.”
Impunity
Nevertheless, de Grave is not in favor of the Iran deal. “As an amnesty, we look critically at the deal and its consequences. It cannot in any way be aimed at impunity. If Azadi is extradited through this deal, it will be lurking. Iran is not going to detain him.”
He also insists that the exact punishment that VandeCastel now awaits is still unclear. “Officially, as far as we know, little or nothing is known. Now everything is being leaked through Iranian state media. The Iranian judicial process is not transparent. It is not even known why Oliver has been imprisoned for months.”
Integrated action
De Grave thinks Belgium should join forces with other countries against Iran. “Belgium is not the only country where this happens to a citizen. If you are together you are strong. Iran is not untouchable, not free from international pressure. There are different ways to influence the country. Through economic relations, diplomatic relations. If there is. If you do it together with many countries, you put a lot of pressure. Pay.”
Van Steirtegem sees little reason to be positive at the moment, but says he can’t lose hope. “We have to have hope. We owe it to Olivier. I hope the deal will eventually be ratified. If that doesn’t happen, we have to make sure that public opinion puts strong pressure on the government to act.”
“Explorer. Devoted travel specialist. Web expert. Organizer. Social media geek. Coffee enthusiast. Extreme troublemaker. Food trailblazer. Total bacon buff.”