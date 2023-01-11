De Grave: “We are writing letters and emails from many countries. People are calling the Iranian embassy in their country. The best we can do is to draw attention to this matter. The more support for Olivier, the more eyes the world will have. We must show solidarity and keep hope.”

Impunity

Nevertheless, de Grave is not in favor of the Iran deal. “As an amnesty, we look critically at the deal and its consequences. It cannot in any way be aimed at impunity. If Azadi is extradited through this deal, it will be lurking. Iran is not going to detain him.”

He also insists that the exact punishment that VandeCastel now awaits is still unclear. “Officially, as far as we know, little or nothing is known. Now everything is being leaked through Iranian state media. The Iranian judicial process is not transparent. It is not even known why Oliver has been imprisoned for months.”