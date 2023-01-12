Finland wants closer defense cooperation with US: Prelude to NATO membership?
which Finland hopes to strengthen security ties with the US. The Nordic country wants to sign a bilateral defense and security agreement with the world’s largest economy. However, the road to NATO membership is still long.
Why is this important?In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Sweden and Finland ended their long-standing military decommissioning. Both countries applied for NATO membership in May. But there is one big obstacle: Turkey still refuses to recognize their application. Nevertheless, the Finnish Foreign Ministry announced that it would begin negotiations on a defense cooperation agreement with Washington in the fall. That agreement is inseparable from the NATO document.
Message: Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto reiterated her country’s potential defense deal. America was brought.
- Havisto was covered with newspaper Italy Interview at Salon in Sweden. There, he was one of the guest speakers at the country’s National Security Conference, along with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
- According to the politician, the defense deal is still in a preparatory stage and he probably li
This premium article is for subscribers only
Subscribe and get unlimited access to all articles instantly. From now on €1.99/month.
Already a subscriber? Login and get access to all premium articles.
“Explorer. Devoted travel specialist. Web expert. Organizer. Social media geek. Coffee enthusiast. Extreme troublemaker. Food trailblazer. Total bacon buff.”