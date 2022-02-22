This ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Plot Hole Isn’t One According To The Creators



Warning: this article contains spoilers for Spider Man: No Coming Home†

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to dominate in theaters and even surpassed Avatar in the United States, making it the third highest-grossing film ever made in that country. Marvel fans are understandably curious about every possible detail.

A possible plot hole Spider Man: No Coming Home is resolved by the authors. Or, let them know there is a solution. That’s what writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna said during an interview at IGN Fan Fest, where they also discussed a possible crossover with Venom.

Spider Man: No Coming Home– field hole

When Doctor Strange’s spell erases all memories of Peter Parker at the end of the film, physical evidence of the young man’s existence is left behind. The writers let it be known that it is not actually a conspiracy.

“We talk about it a lot” McKenna started talking about possibly having Venom in a future Spidey movie. “We can’t say too much. But know that it is talked about a lot and there are conversations about it.”

He continued: “Answering all those questions at the end of that movie was a bit too much. It’s one of those details that we really couldn’t explain in that movie. But we have answers.”

Sommers then added: “We thought about that a lot. Would it be some kind of back to the future? With people disappearing from photos? Are physical objects disappearing? All those things. And like Chris said, at the ending we decided It would take too long to explain everything in the movie It would distract from the emotions.

McKenna: “Believe me, we have the answers. But I don’t think we’ll talk about them just yet.”