This is New Zealand’s first P-8A • Pilot and aircraft

WASHINGTON — The first of four New Zealand Navy P-8A Poseidom maritime reconnaissance and strike aircraft has emerged from its spray booth at Boeing.

Its construction became possible after the Wellington government converted an export license issued by the US Senate into an order in July 2018.

The New Zealand Navy will also receive necessary mission equipment and aircraft maintenance support. Boeing and the US Navy will also provide training for crew members and technicians.

New Zealand was on the hunt for a modern maritime surveillance aircraft (MSA) after the retirement of six forty-year-old P-3K2 Orions.

In anticipation of deliveries, the Canadian CAE has sold a P-8A Operational Flight Trainer (OFT) to Boeing to train New Zealand crews.

New paint job for #P8! Watch New Zealand’s first P-8A roll out of the paint shed in its new livery. Later this year, the first of four multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft will be delivered to @NZAirForce. pic.twitter.com/xs5xkCSuqM — Boeing Defense (@BoeingDefense) July 21, 2022