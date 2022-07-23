Still, the Flames can leave the European Championship with their heads held high. In a strong group with Iceland, France and Italy, the Flames finally secured qualification for the quarter-finals against the latter.

“Qualifying for the quarter-finals was really not easy,” former Red Flame Heleen Jaques told De Morgen. “It was a difficult group and I think we can be satisfied. The quarter-finals were the goal in advance and they were achieved.”

This does not take away from the very late elimination against Sweden: “It will certainly hurt the players and the staff. also some important saves from Evrard.”

Goalkeeper Nicky Evrard was one of the absolute stars of the Flames during this European Championship: “She distinguished herself, with Sari Kees. They played very regularly. It is clear that there is a very stable and solid defense, but This European Championship scored too little (4 times).

“An analysis will undoubtedly be made after the European Championship. If they want to take another step forward, it will take a little more in the opposing half.”