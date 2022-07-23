Analysis: “The Flames have achieved their goal, but this elimination really hurts” | red flames
Still, the Flames can leave the European Championship with their heads held high. In a strong group with Iceland, France and Italy, the Flames finally secured qualification for the quarter-finals against the latter.
“Qualifying for the quarter-finals was really not easy,” former Red Flame Heleen Jaques told De Morgen. “It was a difficult group and I think we can be satisfied. The quarter-finals were the goal in advance and they were achieved.”
This does not take away from the very late elimination against Sweden: “It will certainly hurt the players and the staff. also some important saves from Evrard.”
Goalkeeper Nicky Evrard was one of the absolute stars of the Flames during this European Championship: “She distinguished herself, with Sari Kees. They played very regularly. It is clear that there is a very stable and solid defense, but This European Championship scored too little (4 times).
“An analysis will undoubtedly be made after the European Championship. If they want to take another step forward, it will take a little more in the opposing half.”
Also after the match, co-commentator Imke Courtois gave his full analysis: “We knew in advance that Sweden were better and it showed,” she opened in conversation with fellow commentator Aster Nzeyimana. . “In possession, the Flames dared to play football at times and still kept the ball well on the team.”
“Sweden had a lot of chances and their qualification is more than justified, but losing at the last minute is always very painful.”
How high should we really rate Sweden? “I still see them as 2 or 3 levels higher than the Flames,” continues Courtois. “If you see what competitions their players play in and how involved they are in football, the contrast with the Flames is very big.”
Goalkeeper Nicky Evrard once again excelled for our Red Flames. Like Heleen Jaques, Imke Courtois is also impressed by her European championship: “She has a lot of qualities to play football and in terms of reflexes. The question now was whether she could continue that internationally and she did. “
“The Flames expressed bold ambitions in this European Championship to reach the quarter-finals and succeeded. It wasn’t always pretty like against Iceland, but they grew in this tournament.”
Nu moeten de Flames zich proberen te plaatsen voor het WK voetbal in 2023 in Australië en Nieuw-Zeeland: “De grootste tegenstander Noorwegen heeft zware klappen gekregen op dit EK. Ik schat de kansen voor de Flames hoog in”, sloot Courtois af met hoopvolle words.
