Having a kitchen to live in, also called a kitchen, has become increasingly popular in recent years. Many people dream of creating their own living kitchen in their home.

Living kitchen

A kitchen to live in is a kitchen where not only one cooks, but which also serves as a living space. In short: a living room or dining room combined with a kitchen. It is the central place of the house and as a family you spend most of your time there. It is a place to meet up with family, friends and relatives. For example, you can cook a meal while the kids do their homework at the table. Pleasant!

Perfect kitchen

Have you been wanting a new one for a long time? dining table? So creating a kitchen is of course the perfect excuse. Chat with visitors while preparing snacks or relax in the lounge. This space brings people together. We give you a number of tips to create the perfect living kitchen!

Do you need a large space for the perfect kitchen?

Maybe when you read the word kitchen you think, “Fine, but my house is way too small for that!” Did you know that you can also perfectly create a living kitchen in a small space? It is perhaps even cozier and more cozy than those large open spaces. By making smart use of space and making use of every corner, you can also turn a small space into a beautiful kitchen. We give you a number of tips for creating a kitchen in a small space:

Use light colors to enlarge the room.

Create a bar or a kitchen island. Here you can turn on bar stools to also work as a kitchen table.

Choose compact equipment. Perhaps you could place the cooker above the refrigerator or install a cooker instead of separate equipment such as a kettle. The more loose things you have, the messier it gets.

Avoid clutter. Clutter makes a room quickly feel full, and therefore smaller.

Round dining tables are perfect for a small space! These take up less space and you don’t bump into the highlights.

Materials and furnishings determine the mood

You can think of a kitchen as an extension of your living room. With an open kitchen, it is therefore extremely important to match the style with the living room. For example, do you have a Scandinavian-style living room? In this case, it would of course be a little different if you opted for a country kitchen. Make sure to keep the same style of the living room in the kitchen and choose suitable furniture. A beautiful statement piece as a round dining table are a valuable addition to your kitchen. Round dining tables are much more comfortable because you look at each other more and can have contact with the whole table. In the end, that’s what a kitchen is all about: warm cosiness.

Tips & trends for the layout of your kitchen

You do not know how to approach the design of your kitchen to live? We share with you the best tips & trends:

Provide sufficient storage space. Choose very tall closets or if you have room for a closet wall. This way you avoid looking at the mess from the living room. Provide the right light. A kitchen has several functions. For example, you want enough light in the kitchen to cook well, but you want more cozy light in the relaxation area. Be sure to opt for different forms of light. Pay attention to safety. This is especially important if you have young children. Do you also have a play area in the kitchen? Then make sure it is as far away from the cooking zone as possible. Be sure to keep objects such as sharp knives or high appliances that children cannot reach. Also think ahead when you start designing a kitchen to live in. Maybe there are no children at the moment, but this wish will be there later. Of course, you’re not going to be building a new kitchen in 5 years. It is important that you think about this in advance. Opt for accessories. With it, you can completely finish the room. Choose nice eye-catchers like a nice cutting board on the kitchen counter or a nice big plant.



Towards more conviviality, pleasure and good foodbecause as you can see, there are many options to achieve the perfect kitchen.

Who will you celebrate your first dinner with in your brand new kitchen? We’ll start planning!

This article was produced in collaboration with Tomasso Tables.

Image: Pexel