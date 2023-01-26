News article | 26-01-2023 | 16:14

Minister Hugo de Jonge has sent the political agenda for housing and spatial planning for the Caribbean Netherlands to the House of Representatives. These plans aim to stimulate housing construction, reduce rental costs, better finance owner-occupied housing and better protect the living environment. In this way, the State, in collaboration with public entities, builds affordable housing in a livable neighborhood.

Hugo de Jonge, Minister of Housing and Spatial Planning: “For many people in the Caribbean Netherlands, it is very difficult to find a house that suits their income, their stage of life or the composition of their family. These joint plans will lead to more affordable housing and a better living environment for residents of the Caribbean Netherlands.

Tidy up the base

Up-to-date data on the housing markets of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba are currently lacking. This makes it difficult to create affordable and decent housing. This is why the basics must be put in order. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) will collect data on, among other things, the number of existing dwellings, the housing shortage and the housing needs of residents. In addition, legislation and regulation are needed to be able to set up rent assessment commissions and achieve better rent compensation, for example. These plans cost just under 20 million euros.

515 new homes

The demand and supply of housing in Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba are unbalanced. There is a strong demand for low-to-middle income housing, but supply is limited. To better balance supply and demand, the government will contribute financially to the construction of 465 social rental units on the three islands. In addition, 50 owner-occupied affordable housing units are being built on Bonaire. In order to make better use of existing housing, 100 social rental housing units in Saint-Eustache will be renovated. But, more is needed. Future housing projects will be defined in 2023 in housing agreements between the State and public entities.

Promote affordable housing

Due to scarcity and rising prices, an affordable rental or owner-occupied home has become a matter of course for fewer and fewer people in the Caribbean Netherlands. For example, some tenants have difficulty paying rent. To reduce the housing costs of people with a small wallet, efforts are made, among other things, to speed up the construction of social housing, better compensation of rents and the reduction of energy costs. For example, islands focus on energy conservation to address energy poverty. Since some of the buyers cannot obtain financing for their owner-occupied homes, measures are being considered to improve financing options.

Spatial course of the plot

The construction of houses places greater demand on the available space in the Caribbean Netherlands. But infrastructure, energy supply, works, nature, recreation and tourism also occupy an increasing share of the limited available space in the Caribbean Netherlands. In order to give direction to all these spatial developments, the Council of Ministers will adopt a regional development program in 2023. This program will then be translated by the State and the Public Authorities into a regional development plan specific to each Isle.